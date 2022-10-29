Pakistan's former Test captain Wasim Akram uncovers dark secrets in his upcoming autobiography titled, 'Sultan: A Memoir', sharing details of his post-retirement cocaine addiction.
"I liked to indulge myself; I liked to party. The culture of fame in south Asia is all-consuming, seductive and corrupting. You can go to ten parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me. My devices turned into vices," he wrote in his book as quoted by the ESPNcricinfo.
"Worst of all, I developed a dependence on cocaine. It started innocuously enough when I was offered a line at a party in England; my use grew steadily more serious, to the point that I felt I needed it to function.
"It was getting out of hand. I couldn't control it. One line would become two, two would become four; four would become a gram, and a gram would become two. I could not sleep. I could not eat. I grew inattentive to my diabetes, which caused me headaches and mood swings. Like a lot of addicts, part of me welcomed discovery: the secrecy had been exhausting," the former captain revealed.
Akram's 18-year-long career ended in 2003. He is still considered one of the greatest fast bowlers Pakistan has ever produced. The left-arm pacer took 414 Test wickets and 502 ODI wickets.
The cricketer-turned-commentator had to struggle for a long with drug addiction which finally ended after his first wife's demise.
"Huma's last selfless, unconscious act was curing me of my drug problem. That way of life was over, and I have never looked back," he wrote.
Written by Patrick Murphy with the contribution of the cricketer himself, 'Sultan: A Memoir' will be out soon.
Pakistan suffered a shock one-run loss to Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday, four days after they went down to arch-rivals...
Shehbaz Sharif responds to jibe by Zimbabwean president who said, "Send the real Mr Bean next time"
"What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean," President of Zimbabwe tweets
"I am disappointed for not being able to stand till the end and finish the match for the team," Masood says
“As a captain, I accept that we didn’t play well, especially since we didn’t bat the way we should’ve batted...
It is Pakistan's second straight loss after their agonising, opening defeat to arch-rivals India, who top the group...