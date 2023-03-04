How can Karachi Kings still qualify for the play-off stage of PSL 2023?

Karachi Kings captain Imrad Wasim. Twitter

KARACHI: Former PSL champions Karachi Kings’ loss to Islamabad United may have dented their chances of qualifying for the play-offs, but all is still not over for Imad Wasim’s side and there is still a small chance left for them to make it to the top four.



The current point table has Lahore Qalandars on top with 10 points from 6 games, Multan Sultans and Islamabad United have got 8 each from the same number of games as Qalandars while Peshawar Zalmi has earned 6 points from 6 games. Karachi Kings are currently placed 5th with 4 points in 8 games and Gladiators have 2 points from 6 games.

First and foremost, what Karachi Kings needs to do is to win their two remaining matches – against Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars – to ensure they finish with 8 points at the end of league stage.

Kings would also want Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi to lose all their remaining games - at least all the respective three matches before they take on each other in match 29th.

Zalmi play Lahore Qalandars on 7th, Quetta Gladiators on 8th and Multan Sultans on 10th March while Islamabad United are scheduled to take on Quetta Gladiators on 5th, Multan Sultans on 7th and Lahore Qalandars on 9th.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are scheduled to take on each other on match 29th in 12th March - the last day of league stage – and the that match can make the league interesting.

Karachi Kings – to keep their hopes alive in PSL 8 – would want the following results in matches to come:

Match 20: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans: (LQ 12, MS 8, IU 8, PZ 6, KK 4, QG 2)

Match 21: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United: (LQ 12, MS 8, IU 8, PZ 6, KK 4, QG 4)

Match 22: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators: (LQ 12, MS 8, IU 8, PZ 6, KK 6, QG 4)

Match 23: Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi: (LQ 14, MS 8, IU 8, PZ 6, KK 6, QG 4)

Match 24: Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United: (LQ 14, MS 10, IU 8, PZ 6, KK 6, QG 4)

Match 25: Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi: (LQ 14, MS 10, IU 8, PZ 6, KK 6, QG 6)

Match 26: Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United: (LQ 16, MS 10, IU 8, PZ 6, KK 6, QG 6)

Match 27: Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi: (LQ 16, MS 12, IU 8, PZ 6, KK 6, QG 6)

Match 28: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators: (LQ 16, MS 14, IU 8, PZ 6, KK 6, QG 6)

*if QG beat MS: (LQ 16, MS 12, IU 8, PZ 6, KK 6, QG 8)

Match 29: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi: (LQ 16, MS 14, IU 10, PZ 6, KK 6, QG 6)

*if QG beat MS and PZ beat IU (LQ 16, MS 12, IU 8, PZ 8, KK 6, QG 8)

*If MS beat QG and PZ beat IU (LQ 16, MS 14, IU 8, PZ 8, KK 6, QG 6)

*if QG beat MS and IU beat PZ (LQ 16, MS 12, IU 10, PZ 6, KK 6, QG 8)

Match 30: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars: (LQ 16, MS 14, IU 10, KK 8, PZ 6, QG 6)

It would be more interesting if QG beat MS, PZ beat IU and KK beat LQ in match 28th, 29th, and 30th and rest of the matches are resulted as KK would wish. Then, IU, PZ, KK and QG all would be tied with 8 points and in such scenario NRR would come into account.

As they say, it is not over until it is over – so, as the PSL is heading towards the end of the league stage, a lot of ifs and buts are hanging on there to keep the hopes of every team alive.