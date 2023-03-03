PSL 2023: Karachi Kings win toss, opt to bat against Islamabad United

Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to bat against Islamabad United in the 19th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Pindi today.
Winning this match is crucial for the Kings, who currently stand at number five on the points table, with four points. Meanwhile, United rank third on the table.
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Gus Atkinson.
Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, James Fuller, Adam Rossington, Akif Javed, Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram
More to follow...
