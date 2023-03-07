Pakistani cricketer’s house robbed in Lahore

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez speaks to the media. Photo: AFP

In a shocking incident, unidentified robbers stole foreign currency worth millions of rupees from the house of Pakistan’s former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in Lahore, it came to light on Tuesday.

According to police, the robbers broke into the veteran cricketer’s house in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday.

Hafeez and his wife were both not in the house when the robbery took place. While Hafeez is busy with the Pakistan Super League (PSL), his wife is in Islamabad for some work.

The uncle of the cricketer’s wife filed a complaint at the Defence Police Station.

As per a first information report (FIR), the robbers have stolen $20,000, £4,000, €3,000, AED5,000.