Mohammad Hafeez reveals goals for PSL 2023

Muhammad Hafeez talking to Geo News on February 19,2023.— reporter

Karachi: Quetta Gladiators’ veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said Sunday that he wants to justify his selection by performing well for his franchise in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and passing his experience to the youngsters in the QG team.

Gladiators included the all-rounder in their squad in place of their injured opener batter Ahsan Ali.

Talking to Geo News exclusively, the right-hander thanked the Gladiators' management for allowing him to play in PSL 8.

Talking about a rivalry between Quetta and Peshawar Hafeez said that the two teams have always given a tough time to each other and many games between the two teams have gone down to the wire.

He said that he is expecting another thriller on Monday.

Hafeez said that Quetta has a very good combination of overseas and local players, however, he emphasised that local heroics are key to any team's success in PSL.

“Our local strength is strong as well. We have Iftekhar Ahmed in our team. Naseem and Hasnain are bowling well, and everyone is appreciative of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy,” the experienced all-rounder said.

Talking about the emerging youngsters in PSL 2023, Hafeez named Saim Ayub and Ehsanullah as prospects. He said Abdul Wahid Bangalzai is another talented player who can excel if given the proper opportunity.

When asked about recent statements by some players against opponents, Hafeez said respecting opponents is important for everyone.

“It is important for players to respect their colleagues, their teammates and their opponents. If you don’t respect your colleagues, no one will respect you,” Hafeez concluded.