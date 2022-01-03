 
Monday January 03, 2022
Mohammad Hafeez decides to retire form international cricket

Former Pakistan Test captain Mohammad Hafeez had announced retirement from Test cricketer in 2018

By Syed Yahya Hussaini
January 03, 2022
File photo of Mohammad Hafeez. File photo

Former Pakistan Test captain Mohammad Hafeez has decided to retire from international cricket, Geo News reported on Monday.

Hafeez had announced retirement from Test cricketer in 2018.