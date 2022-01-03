Mohammad Hafeez decides to retire form international cricket

"Promoting education is an effort that is close to my heart," writes Shaheen Afridi
Despite bagging 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17.06, Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi not included in...
The officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols, says Asian Cricket Council
Ganguly's blood samples will be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if he has contracted the Omicron variant or...
Shahnawaz Dahani says he had been facing breathing problems due to deviated nasal septum for a long time
Wasim Jaffer got the opportunity today to hit back at Michael Vaughan who had mocked Men in Blue in 2019