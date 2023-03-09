Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news from Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who christened their daughter Lilibet at their Montecito mansion last Friday, have received a very good news from Buckingham Palace after their big event in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to California, have succeeded to get their children's royal titles.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William were reportedly invited by Meghan and Harry to attend the ceremony but they skipped.

However, Lilibet and Archie have finally been recognised as Prince and Princess by King Charles III. Their titles have also been changed on the royal website.



Harry and Meghan's children - previously listed as "master" and "miss" - are now referred to as "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex" on the official website of the British royal family.



Prince Archie now holds the sixth spot in line to the throne, following his father Harry, who retains his position as fifth despite his recent allegations against the palace. Meanwhile, the couple's daughter Princess Lilibet is now seventh in line to the throne.

There are speculations that the King's move will help ease tension between the Sussexes and the royal family, but it may anger some of the royalists who want the couple to drop their titles as they are no more working royals, and publicly criticising the family.



As per the 1917 Letters Patent, Archie and Lilibet became eligible for the princely titles on September 8, upon Charles's accession to the throne following Queen Elizabeth's death.

