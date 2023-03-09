‘Exiled’ Prince Harry warned ‘gawking at freaks fell out of favour long ago’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s decision to have a live therapy session with ‘pay-per-view options has been ridiculed since “gawking at freaks fell out of favour long ago.”



According to the Daily Mail, these admissions and allegations have been shared by royal author and commentator Jan Moir.





She claims, “Harry even recently allowed himself to be diagnosed by some kind of mind doctor live on a pay-per-view streaming platform, watched by millions around the world. This is a new low, even for him.”

Gawking at freaks fell out of favour in Victorian England, but our exiled prince seems to be opening up a rich new seam of curiosities on his own”.