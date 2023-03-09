Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘haven’t thought through’ anything with Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out for not thinking through the titling of their daughter a princess.
These admissions and allegations have been shared by royal author and commentator Jan Moir.
She started the DailyMail admission off by questioning, “One has to wonder if Harry and Meghan have thought this through. After all, what does it really mean to be a prince or a princess in a constitutional federal republic like America?”
“Aren't they historically inclined to be against all that nonsense? Perhaps this christening signifies a consolidation of plans to form a West Coast monarchy-lite, complete with the officiating Bishop of Los Angeles and more celebrity millionaires than family members present at the ceremony.”
“Dear God. Such royal events used to be announced on a little card in the courtyard of Buckingham Palace, but were are in a very different reality now.”
