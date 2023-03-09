Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may reveal ‘big news’ to steal Coronation spotlight

While there is still uncertainty around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the Coronation, there is a chance that the couple may share a major update regarding their son Archie.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could mark the occasion by releasing a new picture of Archie.

The Coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6th, 2023. Coincidentally, Archie’s fourth birthday will take place on the same day his grandfather is officially anointed as the new King.

“I really think if we see anything around the Coronation, that would be a photo of Archie,” said Schofield. “We haven’t seen very much of Archie so that would be big news if we actually got to see him around the Coronation, which is on his birthday.”

Expert Gareth Russell suggested earlier this year that Charles would be inviting the Sussexes to the Coronation, and noted that the invitation is likely to extend to Archie and Lilibet.

“We do know King Charles III has kept the invitation to the Coronation open,” he told Us Weekly. “And he’s made it really clear that not just the Duke of Duchess of Sussex but also Lilibet and Archie are very welcome in London in May for his coronation.”

The US-based royals have been very particular about their children’s privacy. They have since limited the release of their children’s photos to their birthdays. The two kids also made very brief appearances in Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Last year, Lilibet also had to share the spotlight as she turned one at the height of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which could happen this time with the Coronation and Archie’s birthday.