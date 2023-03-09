Steve Carell gets honest about 'The Office'

The Office star Steve Carell cannot move on from breaking the fourth wall in the show.



During an appearance on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's Office Ladies podcast, the actor confessed, "I have never had a job where I didn't look into the camera at some point."

"Same!" Fischer added. "I can't not make the camera a character now. It's such a habit."

"At least once," The Patient star continued. "I'm sure on Foxcatcher I like looked into the camera and [then told myself], 'Nope. You cannot comment on what you just did."

Kinsey has been guilty of it too, recalling, "I actually had a director say 'Uh, Angela, you just looked right down the barrel.'"

The 60-year-old also revealed while preparing for his role, he intentionally avoided watching Ricky Gervais's original British series of the same name.

"I chose not to watch the British version because I didn't want that to influence whatever this version was going to be," he added.

"[Gervais] was clearly so great at it, he was such a distinctive character, I didn't want to do an impression of him."