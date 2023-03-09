Raquel Leviss says she needs 'time to heal' amid Tom Sandoval's relationship drama

The Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss revealed status of her relationship with Tom Sandoval

While speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Leviss said that she doesn't "want to label anything" as she faces the backlash on the affair that ended nine-year relationship of Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

The Bravo star, 28, is speaking out to People about her realtionship status, one week after their alleged months-long affair was made public.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," she said.

"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones" she added.

"I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she continues. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

A rep for Sandoval did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

For the unaware, last week, Sandoval's ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix found out that he had been cheating on her with Leviss after she saw an intimate video and "explitive" conversation of the two on his phone while he was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.