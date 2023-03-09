Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave royal family heartbroken with their latest move?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly snubbed the royal family by avoiding the British baptism for their daughter Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who christened their youngest child on Friday in an intimate ceremony at Montecito mansion, California - have reportedly left his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, heartbroken with their move as the couple celebrated the traditional event with their American friends.

An insider has claimed that "royal family did not like Meghan and Harry's move to hold Lilibet' christening event in California."

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 and relocated to the US, avoided a British baptism for their youngest daughter and held an Anglican ceremony at their new home in Los Angeles. The couple's billionaire godfather Tyler Perry was also among the guests.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 21-month-old daughter was baptised by the Anglican Bishop of Los Angeles, Reverend John Taylor. Meghan's mom Doria Ragland was also among the guests who attended the event.

She reportedly danced to a playlist containing songs from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding reception. A gospel choir also reportedly performed 'Oh Happy Day' and 'This Little Light of Mine'.

Meghan and Harry had invited King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they declined to attend to attend the ceremoney.