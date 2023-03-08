Lilibet’s christening: King Charles, Prince William, Kate snub Harry and Meghan's invite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to persuade King Charles, Prince William and other senior members of the royal family to attend their daughter Princess Lilibet's christening which was held last Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friend Omid Scobie has confirmed that King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited by the couple to attend the ceremony but they skipped.

There were less than 50 guests at the intimate gathering, including Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry, and an unnamed godmother.



However, senior members of the royal family did not attend the 21-month-old’s reception even after receiving the invite from Harry and Meghan.



It’s also unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend Charles’ coronation in May.



It is to mention here that Harry and Meghan's children, Lilibet and Archie, have received royal titles after Queen Elizabeth II’s death last September under rules set out by King George V.