Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have confirmed that they christened their 21-month-old daughter on Friday in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friend Omid Scobie broke the news on Twitter as he revealed: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

The biographer also claimed that King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate were invited but they didn't attend the ceremony.

The Sussexes snubbed a British baptism for their youngest daughter and held a Anglican ceremony at their Montecito mansion for between 20 and 30 friends including her billionaire godfather Tyler Perry.

Around two 30 guests attended the event, including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Lilibet's godfather Tyler Perry.



After Lili was baptised by the Anglican Bishop of Los Angeles, Reverend John Taylor, guests and family including Doria Ragland danced to a playlist containing songs from Harry and Meghan's wedding reception at Windsor Castle.

The Sussexes are said to be keen to not deny Archie and Lilibet their birthright, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.