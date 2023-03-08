Tom Sandoval admits 'dishonored' Ariana Madix, posts apology

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has issued an apology to ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for cheating her with co-star Raquel Leviss for months.



According to PEOPLE, the reality star posted a statement about his nine-year relationship's abrupt end on social media.



"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process," he continued. "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends," he added.

The apology was followed after Madix found out Sandoval had been cheating on her for months with Leviss.



"She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels," an insider told the outlet. "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."