Objection to Imran Khan's request to avoid arrest overruled

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/ file

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Karim overruled on Wednesday the objection of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Registrar office on a request to avoid arrest and proceedings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The LHC's Registrar office has been directed to place Imran Khan's petition before the bench.

The former prime minister's lawyer said they are ready to remove the names of those whom the Registrar office had objected to.

The PTI chair had filed a petition in the LHC to avoid arrest and prosecution. The LHC had objected that the application was not accompanied by a certified copy and the concerned persons were not made parties to the application.

The federation, Punjab inspector-general, Islamabad inspector-general, Lahore commissioner and Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secretaries have been made parties in the petition.

In the petition on behalf of Imran Khan, it has been argued that unless adequate security arrangements are in place for a court appearance, no action, including arrest, should be taken and foolproof security arrangements should be made for the PTI chair's protection.

The petition has requested that keeping in view the threat to the PTI chair's life, he should be allowed to appear in court through video link.



In his plea, Imran stated he is 71-year old, adding he has not fully recovered and cannot walk without help.

He requested the court to direct the authorities concerned not to take any adverse action against him nor arrest him unless proper security arrangements for his court appearances were guaranteed.

The PTI chief said he had reasons to believe that another life attempt could be made on him during his appearance in the court.

He said owing to his popularity, his opponents were desperate and wanted to eliminate him.

“I believe in the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law and have always demonstrated utmost respect for the courts,” Imran added.

He said despite registration of a number of fake and frivolous cases, he chose not only to join the investigations but also regularly appeared before the court.

Imran contended that he was unable to attend some court proceedings because of improper security arrangements. He pleaded the court to allow his presence through the video link.