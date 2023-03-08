Dhanush reveals 'affects of trolls on body shaming and looks in his initial days'

Dhanush last Tamil film 'Vaathi' became a super hit

Atrangi Re actor Dhanush recalls the time when people used to used to make fun of his looks and body shamed him in the beginning of his career.

He revealed that the trolls affected him to the point that it made him lock himself in a room and cry out loud. Even though, he kick started his career with his father’s support but yet he faced his ups and downs too despite that.

The Ranjhana actor added: “While shooting for Kaadhal Konden, I was asked who the hero was. I pointed at someone else from the cast as I was not ready to face any more insults. However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the set laughed at me. They said, ‘hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero’ and so on. I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body-shamed me”.

He said that the trolls made him think: “Why can't an auto driver be a hero?”

On the work front, Dhanush is widely-known as a Tamil actor. His last Tamil film Vaathi became a super hit. It was a film that focused on the corruption existing in the education system. The actor is all set to feature in an action film next named Captain Miller, reports Pinkvilla.