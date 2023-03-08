 
Wednesday March 08, 2023
Kate Middleton told Meghan Markle they were 'not close' during quarrel

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle set off on a wrong foot

By Web Desk
March 08, 2023
Kate Middleton blamed Meghan Markle for breaking her heart.

During a heated argument in Kensington Palace, Kate protested against Meghan Markle for talking about her ‘hormones.’

The Princess of Wales later demanded an apology from the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry reveals, writing: “Meg asked: For what? You hurt my feelings, Meghan. When? Please tell me. I told you I couldn’t remember something and you said it was my hormones. What are you talking about? Kate mentioned a phone call in which they’d discussed the timing of wedding rehearsals.”

Harry continues: “Meg said: Oh, yes! I remember: You couldn’t remember something, and I said it’s not a big deal, it’s baby brain. Because you’d just had a baby. It’s hormones. Kate’s eyes widened: Yes. You talked about my hormones. We’re not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!”