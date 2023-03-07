Steven Spielberg names his 'perfect' film

Steven Spielberg opened up about one of his best movies that he thinks is "pretty perfect."

During an interview on The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the critically-acclaimed director said, "I don't look a lot at my movies after I've made them," adding, "I don't look back that often, but every once in a while I'll see a movie with my kids.



"I want to accompany my kids when I see E.T. with them for the first time. I don't want them to see E.T. without dad sitting there, especially the scary parts at the beginning.

The Oscar-winner filmmaker continued, "Sometimes I see things that I had intended to do that I didn't do, and sometimes I see things that would have been a better idea than what I'm now seeing all these years later – but for the most part, E.T. is a pretty perfect movie."

"It's one of the few movies I've made that I can actually look back at again and again," he said.

Released in 1982, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial bagged four Oscars, including Best Visual Effects and Best Original Score. The film cast included Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote, and Drew Barrymore.