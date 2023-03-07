Lewis Capaldi 'devastated' by bronchitis diagnosis ahead of Milan, Zurich shows

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has been diagnosed with bronchitis ahead of world tour. The 26-year-old is 'absolutely devastated' for postponing two shows, in Zurich and Milan.

The ‘Before You Go’ singer said in a statement: 'I'm absolutely devastated to be typing this.”

“As lots of you know for the past few nights of the tour I've been really struggling with my voice, last night in Stockholm I tried my best to sing through the show even with it feeling really uncomfortable because I was desperate not to let any of you down.”

“I've just been to see a voice specialist in Sweden who's told me I've got bronchitis and that I should be on vocal rest for at least three days to give me any chance of not damaging my voice and being able to continue touring.”

Lewis however told expectant fans that the cancelled shows have already been rescheduled. The Zurich show will now take place on June 28th, and his Milan concert will be held on May 31st.

The star added: 'Hate letting you all down and this is the last thing I want to be writing. Going to be doing everything I can with rest and medication to be ready for Barcelona onwards.'