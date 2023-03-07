King Charles reviving King Edward VII coronation tradition?

Britain’s King Charles will be officially crowned in May and the monarch is reportedly set to break a tradition well over 100 years.
The coronation of King Charles will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminister Abbey after eight months of Queen Elizabeth’s death in September.
According to a report by Cheat Sheet, King Charles will be the first British monarch coronated on the weekend in over 121 years after Queen Victoria’s son Edward VII.
Edward VII's coronation was held on the weekend, Saturday August 9, 1902, reported Hello!.
The report further says following Edward VII’s reign, King Charles’ great-grandfather, King George, was crowned on June 22, 1911, a Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth II’s father George VI and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) ascended to throne on May 12, 1937, on a Wednesday.
Finally, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was held on June 2, 1953, a Tuesday.
