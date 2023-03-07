Ranbir Kapoor never considered rom-com films after 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani': See why?

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he did not do any romantic-comedy film after 2013.
He last featured in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani alongside Deepika Padukone. After that, he never picked up such roles.
According to him, rom-com films are a dying genre and nobody prefers to watch such films nowadays as audiences want to watch big budgeted movies.
"I think it was a mix of a lot of things. It may have been conscious. Also, there were other films that were being offered to me. I always have had a bad luck of my films taking a long time. Barfi took 2 years and Rockstar took a while too. I also felt that the kind of rom-coms that were being made or being offered to me weren't too exciting. There was nothing new that they were offering. Somewhere, I was retired from this genre in my head. I thought maybe it is a dying genre and nobody wants to watch a rom-coms anymore and they want big ticket experiences."
The only rom-com he chose to be a part of was Tu Jhooth Main Makkaar after so long. The Barfi actor shared the factors that actually convinced him to do the film.
He said: “Rom-com means a lot of factors have to come into play. The story, the character, the director, the timing, casting, music; There are a lot of factors you need for a rom-com to click and I feel somewhere, everything fell into place."
Luv Ranjan’s directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on March 8, reports Pinkvilla.
