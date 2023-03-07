Cher on creating music with boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards: 'I'm pretty excited'

Cher has revealed that she is working on new music with boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards.

In an interview with E! News on Monday Cher shared that she is "excited" to create music with her writer/producer beau.

The pop-culture legend, 76, said, "I'm going to England to make two albums," she added, "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that."

Cher also hinted that her boyfriend material is solid. "I think like any artist, when you've got something good, you're excited."

She further continued that "trying to get myself in shape" for tour plans later in the year.

The Believe singer has previously talked about the 40-year gap between herself and Edwards, 36, whom she started dating in 2022 after meeting him at Paris Fashion Week.

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher mentioned on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES," she also wrote in a since-deleted tweet in November 2022.

On Christmas Day last year, Cher showed off a diamond ring that Edwards gifted her and said she wished she could show it to her late mother, Georgia Holt, who passed away at age 96 earlier that month.

She is not the only famous woman that Edwards has dated. He is also father to Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, who he shares with ex Amber Rose in 2019.

The Grammy Award winner told Clarkson that "older men just didn't like me all that much," and she finds the opposite is true with younger partners.