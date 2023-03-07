Jacqueline Fernandez gets Holi wish from Sukesh Chandrasekhar via letter

Sukesh Chandrasekhar also sends holi greetings to his enemies and haters

Jacqueline Fernandez gets a special mention in conman Sukesh Chandrsekhar's letter that he wrote to wish Holi.

Sukesh penned a special letter wishing everyone a happy holi. In his letter, he first mentioned his family, media friends, supporters, haters and enemies in the letter. He also thanked the media for putting out his side of story.

He wrote: “I firstly than all of you, for all the support and always to put out my version in open… I wish all media friends, my family, my supporters, my haters, my friends and all my enemies and my legal team a very happy holi. May God fill all your lives with bright colours this year this festival of colours.”

Later on, he gave a special mention to Jacqueline calling her his princess. He also mentioned that he misses her a lot.

“I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie."

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused in INR 200 crore money laundering case by the wife of a former Fortis promoter. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is allegedly involved in the case, reports Pinkvilla.