King Charles to put his precious assets on display ahead of coronation

King Charles III, who has long described himself as an "enthusiastic amateur" artist, will put on an exhibition of his artistic skills with a display of more than 40 paintings a head of his coronation.



The work, which is considered as precious assets of the King, will go on show in the ballroom of his Norfolk residence when it opens to the public from April 1 until October 12.



The paintings would show the monarch’s "creative interpretation of many British geographic landscapes and royal residences," a spokesman for the Sandringham estate has revealed.

They include scenes he has painted in the Welsh hills, the Highlands, and at royal residences, including Windsor Castle, Highgrove, Birkhall, Balmoral Castle, and the countryside around the 20,000-acre Sandringham estate.



King Charles never sells his originals but has been making money for his charitable foundation for many years by offering limited edition signed prints at up to £15,000 each. It was revealed in 2016 that sales of his prints had raised £6 million and the amount is believed to have soared since then.