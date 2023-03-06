Prince Harry ‘constantly wanting sympathy’ and is ‘stuck in the past’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been urged to ‘stop gunning for sympathy’ and ‘come into the present’ for once.



These allegations and claims have been made by royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward.

Her revelations were made in a piece for The Sun, and address the ‘vulnerable’ nature of Prince Harry’s antics against the Firm.



“He is blaming everything on the past — I think he probably needs to come into the present.”

Even Robert Jobson chimed in and echoed similar sentiments when he told the outlet, “IT will infuriate William how Harry — who attacked those who used his mother — continues to do just that by comparing himself to her.”

The expert also noted how, “He says he does not want sympathy.”

“But he clearly does. Within a few minutes that sympathy starts to fade.”