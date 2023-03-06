Tom Cruise 'over the moon' over Oscar nod for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

File Footage

Tom Cruise is reportedly ecstatic ever since he received the Academy Award nomination for his super hit film Top Gun: Maverick.



An insider spilt to Us Weekly that the Mission: Impossible actor wants to celebrate him being an “absolutely killer producer” following the nomination.

“Tom is over the moon that he’s been nominated as a producer by both the Oscars, and especially the Producers Guild,” an insider told the outlet.

The film, which grossed more than $1 billion globally, marked the superstar’s first film in four years and earned him a Best Picture Award nod at the Oscars.

It has also been nominated in Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing and Best Visual Effects categories for the Academy Award this year.

“Filmmaking for Tom these days is all about creating the whole package and making it work and make money, as opposed to having that one scene in the film where he cries or yells and generates the perfect ‘Oscars clip,'” added the source.

“Tom has grown out of caring about that stuff, and in the process has grown into an absolutely killer businessman and producer — and that’s the real thing he’s intent on celebrating this awards season.”