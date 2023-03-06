Heidi Klum gushes over daughter Leni for ‘balancing’ modeling and college

Heidi Klum gushes over her daughter’s ability to juggle a full course load at college and still give it her all for modeling.

Klum made her admissions during a candid chat with People magazine.

There, she dished over her daughter’s future aspirations and time management skills.

For those unversed, Klum’s daughter Leni is currently studying interior design in college, and “I'm very proud of my daughter and her modeling.”

Not to mention “she's studying at the same time, she's juggling already.”

These admissions by Leni’s mother come just a short while after she sat for an interview with People, and addressed her plans for the future.

At the time she said, “I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working'.”

“I'd jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring.”

Her career also included a joint cover with her mother, and “That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day. I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, 'I'm finally modeling, and it's Vogue.' It was just so many things to be excited about.”