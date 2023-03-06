Dua Lipa's father resembles George Clooney in birthday pictures

Dua Lipa's father Dukagin Lipa resembled Hollywood star George Clooney in latest pictures shared by the British singer on Instagram.
The "Levitating" singer took to Instagram to wish her father on 54th birthday.
More than 1 million people liked her photos on the photo and video sharing app within a couple of hours.
Dukagin Lipa is a businessman and followed by thousands of people on Instagram.
