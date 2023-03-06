 
Sunday March 05, 2023
Meghan Markle was given 'no security at all' on wedding day

By Web Desk
March 06, 2023
Meghan Markle was not given a safety protocol on her wedding day, says Prince Harry. 

As the to-be Duke and Duchess of Sussex were surrounded by life threatening instances, the Palace officials did not deem it important to protect the two, Harry says.

“The Palace floated the M idea of not giving her any security at all, because I was now sixth in line to the throne. How I wished reports about Special Forces were even partly true! How I longed to phone my mates in Special Forces, have them come and train Meg and re-train me. Or, better yet, pitch in, protect us

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018 alongside their friends and family in St George’s Chapel.