Meghan Markle’s pal Janina Gavankar enjoys Chris Rock's brutal dig at Duchess

Janina Gavankar, who's Meghan Markle's best friend, appeared enjoying the jabs Chris Rock made about Prince Harry's wife during the taping for his Netflix show.



The "Vampire Diaries" actress - who has been a staunch defender of Prince Harry’s wife and a close pal of hers for over 20 years was at the live taping for Chris Rock’s blockbuster show Saturday night and laughed as the comedian skewered the Duchess of Sussex, according to Page Six.

Gavankar, 42, was at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theater to witness Rock make history for the streaming service’s first live global event. The actress joined her good friend Dave Chapelle backstage to watch the show in the VIP Green Room.

“Janina looked to be enjoying the show very much, she was standing up by the TV screens and laughing,” one eyewitness told the outlet.

During his set, Rock, 58, mocked the Sussexes’ 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, where they infamously claimed an unknown royal had raised “concerns” about “how dark” their baby might be before their son, Archie, was born. The comic joked that Markle was just dealing with some “in-law s—t."

“Like, who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady – just complaining. Like, didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery?” Rock said to launch into his diatribe, before calling the royal family the “OGs of racism.”