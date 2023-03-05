Prince Harry says Archie and Lilibet 'changed' him as a person

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry opened up about how raising his and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, changed him as a person.



The Duke of Sussex, during his conversation with Dr. Mate, has shared a parenting tactic with fans that helps him calm his children down when they get upset.

Harry said: "Your kids pick up on your energy more than you will ever know. If you had asked me about energy, seven, eight, ten years ago I would said: ‘What are you talking about?’"

He added: "When I had my first child I realised what was going on."

"It is all about energy. Sometimes I’d have to remove myself from the room, take a deep breath, let it out. And literally try and change my whole energy and go back in there. And all of a sudden he’s falling asleep in my arms," Meghan Markle's hubby continued.



The Duke, who has reportedly been invited to attend his father's Coronation in May, also revealed that he believes children should have space to experience anger and frustration."

Harry went on: "Everyone should take the time to shout into their pillow. If they have a moment of frustration, allow them to have that and then talk to them about it afterwards. Kids having those outbursts I think is part of growing up."

