Gigi Hadid opens up on the blessings of being a 'Young Mum' and how she co-parents with ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid opens up on the blessings of being a young mother in a recent interview.

In a conversation with The Sunday Times, on March 5, Gigi Hadid revealed what it's like to be the mother of daughter Khai, whom she shares with Zayn Malik.

Gigi, 27, told the outlet, "She has already given me so much, I always wanted to be a mum, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mum."

"I've always been quite organised, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing," she added. "I'm so glad to be a young mum."

The supermodel also revealed how she co-parents with ex Zayn Malik, in order to keep "the importance of the child's happiness at the forefront."

"You have a long life alongside this person," Hadid added of her ex, before noting that she tries to schedule work commitments "when Khai is with her dad. That she can be with both parents makes me very happy."

Gigi also shared that her daughter has "little bits" of British attitudes, taken from her father.

She further added, "She's clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food — breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that. She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love."

