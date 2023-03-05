John Travolta recalls memories made with late 'Speed Kills' co-star Tom Sizemore: 'He will be missed'

John Travolta paid homage to his Speed Kills co-star, Tom Sizemore, who died on Friday, March 3.



A day after Tom Sizemore was announced dead, John Travolta took to Instagram and shared a story remembering his late friend.

As per People, Travolta shared, "I did a film with Tom Sizemore called Speed Kills. I found him to be an excellent character actor."

"He knew exactly what he was doing. I enjoyed the experience working with him very much," Travolta, 69, added. "He will be missed."

Sizemore, who was known for Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, passed away at the age of 61 following his hospitalization due to a brain aneurysm.



