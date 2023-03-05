 
'Vanderpump Rules' stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix call it quits

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's breakup is due to reported cheating

By Web Desk
March 05, 2023
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's nine-year-long relationship ended after the former cheating scandal emerged.

According to PEOPLE, the 37-year-old recently found out about Sandoval, allegedly cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss, which led to the breakup.

"They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the insider added.

"She put up with a lot over the years but won't sit back and be disrespected this way.

A tipster close to production tattled that "cameras are rolling right now," so Madix and Sandoval's split will be shown in season 10.

James Kennedy, engaged to Leviss, shared a TMZ article screenshot on Friday, saying, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."