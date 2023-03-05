'Vanderpump Rules' stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix call it quits

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's nine-year-long relationship ended after the former cheating scandal emerged.
According to PEOPLE, the 37-year-old recently found out about Sandoval, allegedly cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss, which led to the breakup.
"They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the insider added.
"She put up with a lot over the years but won't sit back and be disrespected this way.
A tipster close to production tattled that "cameras are rolling right now," so Madix and Sandoval's split will be shown in season 10.
James Kennedy, engaged to Leviss, shared a TMZ article screenshot on Friday, saying, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."
