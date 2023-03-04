Ushna Shah’s valima celebrations leave fans in awe

Pakistan actor Ushna Shah poses with her husband, Hamza Amin, during her valima ceremony held on March 3, 2023. — Instagram/hamza.amin87

While fans miss the presence of one of their favourite actor Ushna Shah on Instagram, her husband — Hamza Amin — has been sharing a glimpse of their valima ceremony.

Last weekend, the Habs starlet tied the knot with her beau Hamza in a Nikah ceremony in Karachi. On Friday, the newlywed couple held their daytime reception surrounded by their family and friends in attendance.

Hamza, who is an Australian golfer by profession, kept Ushna’s fans updated as he shared a glimpse of the function yesterday on Instagram; however, fans wanted more.

Much to her excitement, Ushna's husband shared some more pictures from the event.

Here are some of the pictures that have left the fans in awe.

The Parizad starlet looks ethereal in a white lace saree that she had paired with a luxurious white blouse. The borders of the saree have a heavily embroidered border, making her outfit look absolutely regal.

Pakistan actor Ushna Shah poses with her husband, Hamza Amin, during her valima ceremony held on March 3, 2023. — Instagram/hamza.amin87

To match her attire, the stunning actress paired her outfit with minimalistic accessories that accentuate the saree itself. She was wearing a silver teeka and small pearly earrings.

Around her neck is a beautiful pearl necklace that looks both chic and sophisticated, while complementing the outfit. Ushna is also wearing a layered pearl bracelet to match.

To amplify her natural beauty, she has gone with a soft glam look and has her hair tied up in a bun. To bring the look together, she also has a stunning floral hairpiece.

On Wednesday, Ushna deactivated her Instagram account after getting sick and tired of being trolled on social media.



She wanted to take a few days off social media following the controversy as she planned on spending her time with her husband.