Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in hot water after being 'snubbed' by Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who signed lucrative business deals with streaming giants soon after relocating to the US after quitting the royal job in 2020, have been "snubbed by Hollywood" because they "lacked decorum", a royal expert has claimed.

Support for the Meghan and Harry , particularly in America, significantly plummeted after the release of the Duke's memoir Spare and the couple's Netflix documentary, "Harry and Meghan".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly thought they would be embraced by Hollywood but the claims, made by Harry regarding the royal family, have led the disgruntled royals down a different road than they had planned.

The Sussexes failed to receive an invite to any of the 2023 BAFTA events, with it being reported that the couple were "not welcomed" at the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party, hosted in Los Angeles last month.

Despite them not being invited, Kate Middleton and Prince William were in attendance, with royal fans excited to see the Prince and Princess of Wales on the red carpet.



Royal correspondent and journalist Kinsey Schofield, in conversation with Fox News Digital, claimed: "I do think that Harry and Meghan expected more support from Hollywood than they have recently received."

"I think Harry and Meghan had an amazing opportunity to elevate themselves and actually be Hollywood royalty, but their decorum is making people think twice about the association," added Schofield.