Hasan Minhaj mulls over the significance of awards shows

Two-time Peabody Award winner, comedian Hasan Minhaj has been thinking about the significance of awards shows as he prepares to emcee the Film Independent Spirit Awards for the first time.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter Minhaj said:

[The hosts are] always so funny and iconic that when you get that call, I’m like, “I’m open. I’m there. I’ll make it happen.” Everybody that’s done [the gig] in these past few years has been so great. Some of my favorites have been the two times Aubrey Plaza has done it, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt and Seth Rogen.

Talking about what he’s working on and award shows he added:

“I’m working on the monologue, and one of the things we’ve been thinking about is, what is the significance of these awards shows? Why do they matter — or are they meaningless? I was writing this out, and then I was like, “Oh, they’re both.”

“It’s that duality. They’re a representation of what we care about in pop culture, and they’re also deeply meaningless.”

“It’s like in The Hunger Games when they’re giving each other trophies shipped from overseas. I’ve been to the Peabodys, the Emmys, the Webbys. All of it is in a random convention center [with a set] that’s been fabricated that day and will get torn down that day.”