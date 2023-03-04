BTS' Jin drops photo with J-Hope, Jimin first time since his enlistment

BTS' Jin drops first photo with J-Hope, Jimin first time since his enlistment

BTS member Jin, who is currently serving in the South Korean army after being enlisted last year, shared his first photo with band mates J-Hope and Jimin.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, The Astronaut singer shared a sweet glimpse of his reunion with the fellow icons as they visited him at his military base.

This is the first photo that Jin has posted on his account since he signed up for mandatory service.

The shared image saw Jin in his army uniform, standing between J-Hope and Jimin. While, the Jack in the Box singer was dressed in a black hoodie, paired with a white jacket, dark green pants and a green cap.

Whereas, Jimin, 27, opted for a black t-shirt with a pair of denim pants, he finished the look with a stylish beanie.

Jin captioned the photo “Welcome” in Korean language. Soon after the photo came out, fans flocked to the comment section claiming that they cried after seeing the photo.

With one fan writing on Twitter, "Felt relief Jin looks healthy and well and Hobi and Jimin visiting him must make him happy life is good thank you heavens."

Another said, "I'm crying, look at Jin, his hair he is so cute I miss him."

While a third said, "Hobi and Jimin visited Jin…my tears won’t stop running look at them together. I love them… I LOVE THEM."