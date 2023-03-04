Victoria Beckham celebrates Brooklyn Beckham’s 24th birthday, posts sweet montage

File footage

Victoria Beckham gets into celebration mode as she shares a sweet video montage on her son Brooklyn Beckham’s 24th birthday today (March 4) following their happy reunion in Paris.



Taking to her Instagram handle, the posh fashion designer, 48, posted a sweet video, featuring adorable pictures and memorable moments of Brooklyn from childhood.

The sweet video montage also includes pictures of the birthday boy with the entire Beckham clan and his wife Nicola Peltz. The video was set to Lionel Richie’s iconic song The Only One, which played in the background of the pictures.

Victoria penned a heartfelt caption alongside the video that reads, “We all love you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham ... So happy to be celebrating your birthday with you today! Kisses from Paris xx”

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola also took to Victoria’s post’s comments section and wrote, “Best boy in the entire world,” followed by a red heart icon.

On Friday, Victoria shared a family portrait from Paris Fashion Week and captioned it, "I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)"