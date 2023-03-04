Emily Ratajkowski reveals 'horrible' story of her career

Charming model Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she was afraid of continuing her career after her intimate photo leak, saying "it was horrible".

Ratajkowski, who's making the headlines over the last several months owing to link-up rumours with Brad Pitt and then Pete Davidson, spoke out about how "traumatising" it was for her to have her undressed photos leaked in 2014.

The 31-year-old American star, on her podcast, said how little control she felt she had over her own body after her private snaps were shared online.



"I thought my career was over. It was at a point where I really wanted to be a serious actress, and everyone was telling me that I'd been photographed na**d so much that it was gonna be hard for people to take me seriously," she continued.

"And there was a lot of conversation that these photos had been leaked intentionally, a lot of slut-shaming. And they were extremely intimate photos; they were intended for someone that I was in love with. And it was horrible. I can't tell you."

Ratajkowski also said, "It was one of the most traumatizing experiences of my life. I lost a patch of hair the week it happened."

UK-born American model Ratajkowski, who's much-loved for her fashion sense, added: "I've had books of photos of me sold without my consent, I've had people profit off of my image—usually men—and I've got no cut off it; actually, a lot of the times it's cost me money."