'Saving Private Ryan' star Tom Sizemore dies at 61 after spending 13 days in coma

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore passed away at the age of 61, as confirmed by his manager on Friday.

The actor's manager Charles Lago confirmed to Variety that Sizemore died after being taken off life support.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank,” Lago said in a statement.



“His brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

Lago had revealed on February, 27, 2023 that “doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision.”

Sizemore suffered from a brain aneurysm on February 18, 2023 and collapsed in his Los Angeles home.

The actor was taken to hospital by paramedics on the same day and had remained in critical condition in a coma under intensive care since then.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom,” his brother Paul Sizemore said in a statement.

“He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always.”