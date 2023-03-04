Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had 'fun with Waleses on first engagement

Prince Harry talks about his royal engagement with Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how press and public greatly appreciated the foursome after The Royal Foundation Forum appearance in 2018.
“We made our first public outing with Willy and Kate. The Royal Foundation Forum. February 2018. All four of us sat on a stage while a woman asked us softball questions before a fairly good-sized audience,” he begins.
Harry adds: “The Foundation was nearing ten years of existence, and we spoke about its past while looking to its future with us four at the helm. The audience was keen, all four of us were having fun, the whole atmosphere was hugely positive. Afterwards, one journalist dubbed us the Fab Four. Here we go, I thought hopefully.”
