'Daisy Jones & the Six' stars share how they became friends

Daisy Jones and The Six stars confess they formed a strong friendship on set.

The series follows the rise of a close-knit rock band, and the reason behind their fallout at the height of their success. The band members may have split in real life, but the actors of Prime Video series remain friends, affirmed Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.

"Creating bonds off screen is not really difficult, that's the easy part," Suki, who plays The Six keyboardist Karen Sirko, exclusively told E! News.

"We developed our friendships as we started filming. It's impossible when you're working with everyone so closely to now know every single detail of what's going on lives."

Camila Morrone who plays Camila Dunne, the wife of lead singer Billy Dunne echoed her costar.

"Also, just being silly and delirious—so many night shoots, so many long days where we would just lose our minds and do it together," she explained.

"So, being there for each other when we were on the down or struggling or working through scenes, we're just there for the good and the bad."

Since filming their musical series based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the actresses have have become close.

"We did have these really rich female characters to work with that are really extraordinary and unusual. It was one of the few projects where we felt really seen—incredibly well-written female characters."

The upcoming Amazon Prime Video series is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, which the author describes was partly inspired by her experience growing up and by watching Fleetwood Mac performances on television.