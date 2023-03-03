Atta Tarar calls for SJC action over Fawad Chaudhry's purported audio leak

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar speaking during a press conference. — Radio Pakistan/File

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar called for action by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on allegations related to top judges after an audio clip was leaked Friday morning in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother Advocate Faisal Chaudhry can purportedly be heard talking about the same judges.

A hearing should be scheduled in the SJC on the allegations related to judges, Tarar said Friday, referring to the latest audio clip.

"Which truck is being talked about in the audio leaked today today?" Tarar questioned. "We see that some respected judges are leaning towards Imran Khan," he commented.

In the latest audio, a man, believed to be Fawad, can be heard talking to another man, believed to be Fawad's brother, about contacting two judges.

A rough transcription of the conversation is as follows:



Fawad Chaudhry: Hi

Faisal Chaudhry: Hello

Fawad Chaudhry: Listen, he is asking us to set a general (meeting). Second, please reach out to him through Mr Dar and tell him a fully-loaded truck in his name is waiting for him and ask him what to do with it. Also it is my personal recommendation to file three or four cases against Tarar and have him charged under [Section] 228 to put some pressure on them [PML-N].

Faisal Chaudhry: Okay. Will take care of it tomorrow "after consulting with them".

Elaborating on the leaked audio, Tarar said that there is talk of "punishing us" in it. If there is a duplicate system of justice in the country, the situation will worsen, he added.

He asked what the harm was in an investigation when there were allegations against a person. "Fawad Chaudhry is working as a messenger for the court[s]" he said.

Fawad distances himself from audio



Meanwhile, Fawad, in a tweet after the audio went viral on social media, claimed that another "fake audio" has been dumped in the market under his name.

The PTI leader said the latest audio leak has "nothing" to do with him.

He said that he never met the judge mentioned in the audio nor was any judge asked for help.