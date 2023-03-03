Meghan Markle called Thomas Markle 'daddy' even in her 'thirties': Harry

Prince Harry is touching upon the sweet love of Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle.

Writing in ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex confesses his wife was really close to her father before the media frenzy and love him to bits.

He, however, describes Thomas as a complicated man.

Harry pens: “Thomas Markle was a complicated man. He and Meg’s mother split when she was two, and thereafter she divided her time between them. Monday to Friday with Mum, weekends with Dad. Then, for part of high school, she’d moved in with her father full-time. They were that close. After college she’d traveled the world, but always stayed in constant contact with Daddy.”

Harry continues: “She still, even in her thirties, called him Daddy. She loved him, worried about him—his health, his habits—and often relied upon him. Throughout her run on Suits she’d consulted him every week about the lighting. (He’d been a lighting director in Hollywood, won two Emmys.)”