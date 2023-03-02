TTP commanders among six terrorists killed in Afghanistan

At least six terrorists of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including a key commander, were killed and 15 others injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Afghanistan’s Khost province.
According to sources, the killed militants were identified as Abdul Manan, Alam Khan Mudakhel, and Kajeer while three dead militants remain unnamed.
Among the injured terrorists are commander Fazl Amin, commander Muhammad alias Toofan, commander Noor Payo Khan, Faqirullah, Tarozai, Sat Kai, Ali Sur Khan, Zubair, Hijratullah, Kamal, Sher Afzal, Bakhtullah, Zubihullah, and two others.
No group or country has claimed responsibility for the attack.
It must be noted that the TTP pledges allegiance to the Afghan Taliban but is not directly a part of the group that rules in Kabul.
