J-Hope from BTS reveals teaser for new track ‘On The Street’

J-Hope from K-pop group BTS has revealed a teaser for his new upcoming single called On The Street. It will be a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole.
He also posted some teaser photos for the song which show him posing in an alleyway. The release of this song was announced by BTS’ agency BigHit Entertainment on February 27th, stating:
“J-hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans. The title ‘on the street’ refers to J-hope’s roots — street dance — from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together. We hope that J-hope’s ‘on the street’ serves as a meaningful gift to everyone who supports the artist. Please look forward to J-hope’s new song!”
It has been an eventful period for the singer and rapper, with him becoming an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, releasing his documentary J-Hope in the Box and starting the process of his military enlistment.
Paramount+ confirmed that Kelsey Grammer and Bebe Neuwirth will return for 'Frasier' revival
Robert De Niro is set to mark his TV series debut
The comeback will include six songs
Lily Collins recalled people saying, 'thank you for making us smile'
King Charles decides to give befitting response to Harry and Meghan for their attacks against the Firm
Veteran Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne says he is not going anywhere