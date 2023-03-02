'The Office ' actor Jenna Fischer to star in new 'Mean Girls' rendition

The Office's Jenna Fischer will be starring in the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical. Fischer is expected to play Mrs. Heron, the mother of the central character Cady, who will be played by Angourie Rice in the newest version. The film will be released by

The musical will mark the third rendition of the original and is inspired by the Broadway musical, which is currently on a national tour. Saturday Night Live’s Tina Fey will be producing the film together with Lorne Michaels, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Tina Fey is also writing the new film's screenplay after writing the original and the stage musical's book.

Fischer is known and loved widely for her character in NBC's workplace sitcom The Office, in which she starred as Pam Halpert (née Beesly). Since the finale of the series which went on for nine seasons, Fischer launched the Office Ladies podcast in 2019 alongside her co-star and best friend Angela Kinsey. The pair also wrote a book together titled The Office BFFs, reviewing their time on the show and how it impacted their lives.